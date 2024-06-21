KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — Malaysian animation company Magic Picture Film (MPF) has secured the first international rights sales for its feature animated film Extinction.

Extinction, which is currently showing at the Shanghai International Film Festival has been picked up by Paris, Hong Kong and Los-Angeles based sales agency, All Rights Entertainment, reported Variety.

All Rights, known for representing Asian animated films for international markets, has licensed the title to Dazzler Media for the UK, Red Cape Distribution for Israel, Bir Film for Turkey, and Magic Film for the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) region.

Extinction is directed by Iranian director Behnooud Nekooei and the animation was produced by MPF while the film is produced by Hamed Jafari and written by Ali Ramezan with original soundtrack by composer Amitr Tavassoli.

According to the synopsis on its website, Extinction tells the story of a young boy named Mohsen who is obsessed with superheroes, whose life takes an unexpected turn after coming across an endangered Malayan tiger named Tigy.

Determined to rescue Tigy from hunters, Mohsen brings Tigy to his family’s city home before embarking on a mission he named ‘Saving the Last Malayan Tiger’ where both of them face numerous challenges and develop a deep bond.

Despite managing to return Tigy to its natural habitat, Mohsen discovers that his mission is far from over and is determined to save and protect the ‘Heart of the Forest’ and its inhabitants.

MPF also said that Extinction will also have a follow-up TV series after the full length feature film.