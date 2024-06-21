SEOUL, June 21 — K-pop girl group Blackpink will mark its eighth anniversary with a film capturing its record-breaking world tour, the group’s agency said today.

The film, titled Blackpink World Tour ‘Born Pink’ in Cinemas, will hit screens in South Korea and over 100 other countries July 31, offering fans a chance to relive the group’s electrifying performances, YG Entertainment said.

The opening date is about a week before the group’s eighth anniversary on August 8, Yonhap news agency reported.

The concert film captures the essence of the K-pop quartet’s Born Pink tour, which spanned 34 cities and drew an impressive 1.8 million spectators across 66 shows from 2022 to 2023. The tour has been hailed as the largest ever undertaken by a K-pop girl group.

In an unprecedented move for a girl group concert film, the release will reach over 110 countries, including the United States and Britain.

The film will be available in various formats, including ScreenX, 4DX and Ultra 4DX, offering an immersive viewing experience, according to the agency. — Bernama

