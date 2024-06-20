KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — French beauty brand Dior has announced pop singer Rihanna as the new muse of J’adore.

J’adore (‘I love’ in French) is an iconic women’s fragrance that was introduced in 1999 by Parfums Christian Dior, the perfume and cosmetics line of luxury French fashion house Dior.

The brand said that the perfume represents a ‘powerful, liberated, and independent woman’ which Rihanna embodies.

This will make Rihanna the first black woman to be an ambassador for the famous perfume.

“Being the new face of J’adore is both an honor and a mission,” Rihanna said in a statement.

“This scent, that I have known and loved for so long, means so much to women. I am especially looking forward to joining this adventure and contributing to it through my world, my story, my roots, as well as my creativity and my own femininity.”

Parfums Christian Dior chief executive officer Véronique Courtois said she was proud to welcome Rihanna into the Dior family.

She praised the singer’s ‘unusual talent, audacity, and captivating beauty’ which capture the ‘Dior femininity’ adding that founder Christian Dior would have ‘adored’ her.

Rihanna previously worked with Dior as the ambassador for the Secret Garden campaign in 2015.

The Umbrella singer will team up with American photographer Steven Klein in a new campaign for J’adore that will be launched on September 1.

South-African and American actress Charlize Theron was the muse of J’adore, being the face of J’Adore for two decades beginning 2004.