LOS ANGELES, June 20 — Netflix has announced the forthcoming opening of two new entertainment venues dedicated to its cult shows. Located in Dallas and Pennsylvania, these immersive spaces promise a unique experience for visitors, all year round.

Netflix is on a roll. With its various pop-up stores, restaurants and immersive experiences, the American streaming giant has already treated fans to brick-and-mortar venues dedicated to its most popular shows. Now, two new locations will enable the platform’s subscribers — and anyone else — to step into the worlds of its various cult shows, all year round.

Dubbed “Netflix House”, the two immersive experiences will open their doors in Dallas and Pennsylvania, but not until 2025.

“At Netflix House, you can enjoy regularly updated immersive experiences, indulge in retail therapy, and get a taste — literally — of your favourite Netflix series and films through unique food and drink offerings,” says Marian Lee, Netflix’s Chief Marketing Officer, on the TUDUM by Netflix website.

“We’ve launched more than 50 experiences in 25 cities, and Netflix House represents the next generation of our distinctive offerings. The venues will bring our beloved stories to life in new, ever-changing, and unexpected ways.”

At the venues, visitors will be able to discover attractions such as a replica Bridgerton set, or test their limits by taking on the Glass Bridges challenge from Squid Game. As well as taking in the sights, visitors will be able to sample various dishes inspired by the platform’s shows. There’ll also be a souvenir store, packed with merch relating to the streaming site’s shows.

While immersive experiences are nothing new for the streaming giant, Netflix promises to go even further, offering “eye-popping sculptures” and murals outside the venues — another way to capitalise on the Netflix effect.

Netflix has chosen the Galleria Dallas and King of Prussia (Pennsylvania) shopping malls as locations to reach out to its audience in this way. These strategic locations have been carefully selected, as they are among the busiest malls in the country, according to the streaming leader: “Netflix selected the locations because they are part of two of the most popular shopping centres in America, boasting hundreds of retailers, high foot traffic, and proximity to major cities. Both Netflix Houses will occupy former department store locations and span footprints of more than 100,000 square feet,” the streaming platform says. — ETX Studio