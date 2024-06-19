KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — Rock band Radiohead’s frontman Thom Yorke will be doing a solo show for the first time in Singapore.

Yorke is set to take the stage at The Star Theatre on November 5 as part of his Everything solo tour which will kickstart in late October.

Via Instagram, the Karma Police singer announced that he will be doing his solo tour in four countries only, which include New Zealand, Australia, Singapore and Japan where he will be playing songs from his career.

“In the autumn in New Zealand, Australia, Singapore and Japan I will be alone on stage trying a new kind of solo show thing playing versions of songs from my recent and not so recent past,” Yorke captioned the post.

Yorke is slated to do three shows in New Zealand, four shows in Australia, eight shows in Japan and one night in Singapore between October to November.

Tickets for his Singapore show are currently on sale via http://www.ticketmaster.sg with ticket prices ranging from SG$98 (RM342) to SG$248 (RM 865).

Yorke will also be touring with his other group The Smile from June 20 across Europe before embarking on his solo tour.

According to the Grammy’s official site, Radiohead has won three Grammy Awards to date with their first one for Best Alternative Music Performance for OK Computer at the 40th Grammy Awards in 1998.

The British group was formed in 1985 and had found fame following their debut single Creep which became a worldwide hit in 1992.