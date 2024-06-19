KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — World renowned singer and Blackpink member Lisa is all set to release her latest single Rockstar this June 27.

This marks the first single by the Thai rapper and dancer whose real name is Lalisa Manobal, first single release under her own management company LLOUD Co. in collaboration with RCA Records after parting ways with YG Entertainment for her solo endeavours.

Earlier this month, Lisa teased the single via social media, setting a Guinness World Record following the launch of her TikTok account which garnered one million followers within two hours and 18 minutes.

The 14-second snippet of her new track shared on June 15, garnered over 35 million views on TikTok.

LLOUD Co. which was launched earlier this year, was founded by Lisa in an effort to create a platform to showcase her overall vision in music and entertainment that pushes boundaries.

She previously released a couple of singles which are Lalisa and Money in 2021 via YG Entertainment and Interscope Records.

Money later became the first solo K-pop hit to surpass a billion streams on Spotify in 2023.