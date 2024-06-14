KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — The Spice Girls reunion isn’t going to happen anytime soon.

In a recent interview with Variety, former English footballer David Beckham cleared rumours that the group, which his wife Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice) was in, was planning to reunite and go on a tour again.

“Unfortunately, that's not happening...If anyone's busier than me, it's her (Victoria),” Beckham said.

This comes after Beckham posted a video of all the Spice Girls members singing Stop at Victoria’s 50th birthday party last year.

Remembering that moment, Beckham said he was ‘blown away’ to see all of them singing together again after 15 years and having his youngest son Cruz playing the guitar.

“Victoria was so pleased to see the girls, and it was a massive part of her life, the girls, but obviously, all the girls have got their own things going on,” he added.

"They will do certain things together at certain times.”

Last July, member Mel B told The Daily Telegraph that the group were ‘doing something’ in time for their 30th anniversary.

However, since then no further updates were announced from the members.

All Spice Girls members last performed on stage together in 2012 during their iconic performance at the closing ceremony of the 2012 London Olympics.

The group held a reunion stadium tour in the United Kingdom in 2019 but Victoria didn’t join as she was busy with her work and family.

The Spice Girls were one of the most popular groups of the late 90s with hits like Wannabe, Who Do You Think You Are and Say You’ll Be There.

The group consists of Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), Mel B (Scary Spice), Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice), and Melanie C (Sporty Spice).

Currently, all the members have pursued their own solo music careers and have engaged in fashion, business, and philanthropy.