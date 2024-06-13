KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — ARMY rejoice! BTS is back together again!

While the popular K-Pop boyband will not exactly be reuniting on stage for now, all seven members of the popular K-Pop boyband were gathered together again to celebrate eldest member Jin being officially discharged from his mandatory military service.

Band members RM, J-hope, V, Jungkook, and Jimin arrived to pick Jin at the gates where he was gifted a large bouquet of flowers and serenaded by RM who was played their hit song Dynamite on a saxophone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Later, BTS’s official social media shared an update of all seven members celebrating together, including SUGA.

Jin held a short solo livestream on fan platform Weverse, where he expressed his gratitude to the members, company, and fans for welcoming him back warmly.

“I’m normally quite handsome, but I cried a lot during the ceremony. So my eyes are swollen,” he said.

“The members came to congratulate me and when I walked into the company building all the staff held a huge sign with champagne and balloons for me.

“I was so happy that I cried. I cried twice! Even though I said I wasn’t gonna cry.”

The 31-year-old is set to hold a special three-hour event in Seoul today where 1,000 lucky fans will be able to share a hug with, and he will later perform songs on request for 3,000 others.

In the livestream, Jin said that the company had originally suggested a smaller number of fans but he insisted on reaching out to more and they agreed on 1,000 people who won through a Weverse raffle.

“I said I have to hug as many people as possible...This is something that the company and I prepared with good intention, so please understand.”

The next member to be discharged will be J-hope in October and the rest of the members will complete their service in June next year.