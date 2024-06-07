KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — British pop singer Dua Lipa is coming to Kuala Lumpur this November 23 at Axiata Arena and ticketing information and seating plans for her Radical Optimism concert have been revealed.

Live Nation presale tickets for the concert will be available on June 10 from 11am to 11.59pm with the online queue starting at 10am.

Presale tickets can only be accessed by Live Nation MY and GoLive Asia members who can sign up for free here before the presale event starts.

General admission tickets will go live the following day on June 11 starting from 11am on GoLive Asia.

Prices for tickets are RM298 for a CAT8 seat with a ‘restricted view’, RM698 for a general admission ticket, and RM1098 for an early entry standing zone pass.

Prices exclude ticket fees and booking charges.

For more information on Dua’s upcoming concert click here.

By comparison, veteran UK pop singer Rod Stewart's recent Axiata Arena concert in March had ticket prices ranging from RM388 to RM1528.

Coldplay’s Bukit Jalil National Stadium concert last November had ticket prices starting at RM228 going all the way up to RM2108 and RM3088 for VIP experiences.