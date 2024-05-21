KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 — Singaporean comedian Sharul Channa has denied allegations that she poked fun on race, religion and royalty (3R) issues during her stand-up comedy shows.

Through an Instagram post uploaded today, Channa also asked the Malaysian authorities on when she would be cleared to hold her next performance here.

“Dear Malaysian authorities, the only ‘R’ I have made jokes on in the past few years is my husband — R for Rishi,” she wrote, referring to her husband and stand-up comedian Rishi Budhrani.

“Is it too early to ask when I can come in to perform?” she added.

Sharul, 37, was initially slated to perform her Just Joking! stand-up show at Petaling Jaya Live Arts Theatre on May 18.

Her work permit, however, was revoked by the Central Agency for Application for Filming and Performance by Foreign Artistes (Puspal) two days before the show.

This came after an old video of Sharul allegedly touching on the 3R matters resurfaced, which drew police reports against her.

Sharul, however, clarified that the joke which led to her show’s cancellation was approved by Malaysian censors in 2018 for local television channel Unify.

“The show was recorded in Malaysia as part of Comedy Central Asia’s Stand-up, Asia! #2.

“Since it was approved by Malaysian censors, it was also uploaded online by the channel and myself,” Sharul posted on her Instagram previously.

The show’s organiser Laugh Labs Entertainment also tried appealing against the government’s decision but to no avail.