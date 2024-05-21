KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 — After debuting at the Cannes Film Festival just yesterday, the biopic film on controversial figure Donald Trump titled The Apprentice is faced with legal action threat.

As reported by Deadline, the film has drawn criticism from Trump’s campaign spokesperson Steven Yeung who stated that they will be filing a lawsuit against the filmmakers while dismissing the film for sensationalising lies.

“We will be filing a lawsuit to address the blatantly false assertions from these pretend filmmakers.

“This garbage is pure fiction which sensationalises lies that have been long debunked.

“As with the illegal Biden Trials, this is election interference by Hollywood elites, who knows that President Trump will retake the White House and beat their candidate of choice because nothing they have done has worked,” he said.

Yeung added that The Apprentice film doesn’t deserve to be screened or sold.

“This ‘film’ is pure malicious defamation, should not see the light of day and doesn’t even deserve a place in the straight-to-DVD section of a bargain bin at a soon-to-be-closed discount movie store.

“It belongs in a dumpster fire,” Yeung said.

The film is directed by Ali Abbasi and written by journalist Gabriel Sherman.

It features a star-studded lineup including Sebastian Stan as Trump, Jeremy Strong as Trump's lawyer Roy Cohn and Maria Bakalova as Trump’s first wife, Ivana Trump.

The Apprentice depicts the rise of Trump during his real-estate mogul days. It also features some graphic scenes such as Trump getting liposuction, having surgery to remove his bald spot and having non-consensual sex with his then-wife Ivana.

Following its debut screening at Cannes, the film received a 11-minute standing ovation.