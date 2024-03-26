PETALING JAYA, March 26 — Actress Scarlett Johansson is in discussions to join Universal’s new Jurassic World film, revealed The Hollywood Reporter.

Gareth Edwards will be directing the upcoming film, with the screenplay by Jurassic Park writer David Koepp.

The reboot, anticipated to concentrate on a completely new set of characters, was initially reported to star by David Leitch of Bullet Train (2022) fame, but he departed from the project back in February.

The film brings Johansson back to the realm of franchises.

She previously portrayed Black Widow in several Marvel Studios movies, including the Avengers series, yet unlike some co-stars in the superhero genre, she has successfully diversified into other projects.

Her performances in Marriage Story (2019) and Jojo Rabbit (2019) have garnered her two Oscar nominations.

She has also lent her voice to the upcoming animated feature Transformers One, and she is set to appear alongside Channing Tatum in a high-budget Apple production scheduled for release this year.

The latest addition to the 30-year-old franchise, the new Jurassic World film follows in the footsteps of Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park, the 1993 blockbuster based on Michael Crichton’s novel.

The film is scheduled for release on July 2, 2025.