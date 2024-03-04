KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — V of Kpop boy band BTS will be back with a new single dropping on March 15.

Announced on BTS’ Instagram Story yesterday (March 3), FRI(END)S will be a romantic and witty pop soul R&B track that is written entirely in English.

The artwork features a smashed old iPhone with a song playing on it that reads ‘The End’ along with the song title with a bright pink backdrop.

According to label Big Hit Music, the pink background of the artwork hints at the ‘sweet mood’ of the song, Billboard reported.

Fans of BTS known as Army were speculating a new release from V when a short teaser was posted on BTS’ Instagram reels on Saturday.

The short video filmed with a lo-fi camera features seemingly random clips including some of V having dinner and taking a walk outside at night.

V, also known as Taehyung, is currently fulfilling his mandatory service in the South Korean army along with the other six members of BTS until their expected return next year.

Last December, V wrote on fan platform Weverse before enlisting that he will miss his fans dearly and assured them that he will be back.

He also teased that he had worked on a few projects in advance to be released during his time in the army.

“I’ll be back after 18 months of being healthy, so take care of your Army and if you’re looking for something to be happy about every day, cheers! I’m here! I’ll be back!” the 28-year-old singer wrote.

“Within 18 months, I’ve prepared a lot of things. Please look forward to it...I’ll really miss you. I love you so much.”