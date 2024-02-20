KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — American actress-singer Vanessa Williams will play the role of Miranda Priestly in the musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada.

The show, which will play at London’s Dominion Theatre from October, is based on the hit 2006 film starring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway and the bestselling 2003 novel.

The story follows fresh college graduate, aspiring journalist Andy (played by Hathaway), who scores a job at the prestigious Runway magazine working for terrifying editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly (Streep).

Sacrificing her personal life to meet Miranda’s impossible demands, Andy finds herself seduced by the glamorous world she once despised.

Responding to her casting, the Ugly Betty star said bringing Miranda to life in the West End is a dream come true.

“Gird your loins, folks,” she said.

There will be a preview engagement in the summer at Theatre Royal Plymouth prior to opening in the West End.