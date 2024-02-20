KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — The iconic Flinders Street Station in Melbourne, Australia has been lit up in conjunction with Taylor Swift's concerts over the weekend.

The 14th time Grammy winner had performed in front of 96,000 local and foreign fans for a total of three nights at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), which is Australia's biggest stadium.

To welcome the fans, the station was emblazoned in midnight blue and touches of colour that pay homage to her 10 eras.

The “Welcome to Melbourne Swifties” projection on Flinders Street Station ran from dusk to midnight from February 15 to 18.

Music was also played at Flinders Street tram stops between Spencer Street and Spring Street from 1pm to 8pm during the concert nights of February 16, 17 and 18.

According to Visit Victoria CEO Brendan McClements, Melbourne’s global reputation as a major events city attracts thousands of visitors to unmissable moments such as Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, boosting their hotels, restaurants and other businesses.

“Taylor Swift is the latest music star to enjoy a career-defining ‘Melbourne Moment’ and we are proud to see her setting a new crowd record at the MCG and generating even more momentum for our city.”

