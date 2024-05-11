HULU SELANGOR, May 11 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) has declared tonight that it has kept the Kuala Kubu Baru state seat ahead of the official result announcement.

The pact said that the result has shown that support for the unity government has increased among all ethnic groups.

"The decision of the people today is a signal that they don't want an agent of division to represent them," Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said in a statement.

"Instead, the people want unity and solidarity as the basis to bring economic advancement in the state and country that would upgrade the status and quality of life for all."

The Election Commission (EC) has since confirmed that Pang won the seat with a 3,869-vote majority.

The voter turnout stood at 61.51 per cent, ranking among the lowest for by-elections following the 15th general election.

Amirudin also said that the votes given to PH were in recognition of the service of the late assemblyman Lee Kee Hiong.

He said Pang will now be responsible for continuing Lee's legacy.

"This victory is not just something that is to be proud of. It is a trust of the people that becomes our responsibility as the leaders that were given the rein to continue advancing the state and reviving the country," Amirudin said.

A total of 39,269 voters were eligible to cast their ballots today after early voting on Tuesday which saw 97 per cent or 769 police and military personnel and their spouses casting their ballots.

The Kuala Kubu Baru seat fell vacant following the death of its three-term assemblyman, Lee Kee Hiong, on March 21 from cancer.

In the state election in August last year, Lee beat candidates from Perikatan Nasional, Parti Rakyat Malaysia and the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) by a majority of 4,119 votes.