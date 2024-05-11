KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 — The police have arrested two more individuals to assist in the investigations into a suspected petrol bomb attack at an entertainment centre in Jalan Yap Kwan Seng, Kuala Lumpur on Thursday morning.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said the two men were arrested today, bringing the total number of arrests related to the case to four.

He said the four arrested, aged 25 to 28, were remanded for four days from today until May 14.

“The motive of the incident is still under investigation,” he said in a statement today.

On Thursday, closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage of the incident went viral on social media. The clips show four men on motorcycles throwing petrol bombs at the entertainment centre.

Following that, two men were arrested in Batu Caves, Selangor yesterday afternoon to assist in the investigations under Section 435 and Section 506 of the Penal Code.

Yesterday, Rusdi reportedly said that statements from the owner of the premises and the manager of the entertainment centre were also recorded to assist the investigation. — Bernama

