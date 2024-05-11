KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 — The Reuters news agency today rejected links to a purported news report online that claimed the US has flagged Malaysia as a state sponsoring terrorism.

The global news agency said it did not produce any such report.

“Any claims that Reuters reported that Malaysia is the first country in Southeast Asia to be listed by the United States as a state sponsor of terror are false. Reuters did not report this,” it said in a statement today.

Images of the news report, which appeared to mimic the appearance of a Reuters news report, have been shared online since yesterday.

The images suggested that Malaysia was now among a list of countries identified by the US government as state sponsors of terrorist activities.