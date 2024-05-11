HULU SELANGOR, May 11 — Political party flags near polling centres were acceptable so long as they were at least 50m away, Election Commission (EC) deputy chairman Azmi Sharom said.

Responding to a question on Perikatan Nasional supporters waving their flags nearby SMK Kuala Kubu Baru, he said this was discouraged but technically not against the law.

“It is a problem but they have to be at least 50 metres away. As long as they keep a distance. But, you know it is what it is," he said at a press conference here today.

As of 11am, the voters turnout has only reached 26 per cent.

Azmi said that while it would be unusual for a by-election, he was hopeful that the target for a 70 per cent turnout would be reached today.

He said voting has been smooth and uneventful, with the result expected by 9pm.

The EC deputy chair also added that accessibility for senior citizens and people with disabilities has been good.

People casts their votes at SMK Ampang Pecah in Kuala Kubu Baru May 11, 2024. — Picture by Hari Anggara

At SJKC Khing Ming, Malay Mail observed EC officers at the school gate actively looking out for the elderly who needed to use the two wheelchairs kept by the entrance.

Voters began gathering outside the school as early as 7.30am.

Palanisamy Dharmalingam, 34, came out to vote before 9am before even having breakfast as he had work after, “Haven't had breakfast. (I) need to go work later.”

Yap Kew, 74, was fortunate to have arrived early as it turned out his voting centre has changed.

“Before this, I (voted) here,” the 74-year-old said while awaiting assistance from EC officials.

The crowd at the voting centres was mostly older folk, some of whom came to vote with walking sticks and wheelchairs.

The queue was only the length of a classroom but the voting centre was filled with chatter even from the gate as people greeted their friends along the way.

Twins Chan Sher Er and Chan Sher Ni, 25, were voting for the second time and said that it was fun.

People queue up to cast their votes at SJKC Khing Ming in Kuala Kubu Baru May 11, 2024. — Picture by Hari Anggara

But some voters were unhappy with the press presence in the area when Pakatan Harapan's Pang Sock Tao visited the voting centre. Malay Mail overheard a man complaining to the EC officers.

The Kuala Kubu Baru seat fell vacant following the death of its three-term assemblyman, Lee Kee Hiong, on March 21 from cancer.

The contest is between Pang, Perikatan Nasional's Khairul Azhari Saut, Hafizah Zainuddin from Parti Rakyat Malaysia, and independent candidate Nyau Ke Xin.