KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 — Calling all Super Troupers and Dancing Queens!

If you’re a fan of ABBA, this is your chance to relive the group’s timeless tunes with an award-winning tribute act called ABBORN.

The tribute event titled ABBA ABBORN At Zepp KL will be staged on June 27 at 8pm at Zepp KL.

With their stunning vocals and authentic costumes, ABBORN aims to transport the audience back to the 1970s. Every note, move and sequin will be meticulously crafted to recreate the true ABBA experience.

Formed over 15 years ago, the quartet is complemented by a bass guitar player and drummer. The group performs without any backing tracks, making this a live production.

The group has been recreating the magic of ABBA all around the world in countries such as Russia, Spain, Portugal, Netherlands, France, Belgium and Singapore.

During their long career, they have had the honour to personally meet original ABBA member Benny Andersson.

ABBORN was the only ABBA revival from Europe invited to international festival Retrobest 2016 in Estonia, where they performed with Boney M, Ace of Base and Jason Donovan.

Tickets for ABBA ABBORN At Zepp KL are priced from RM150. For details, visit here.