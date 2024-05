HULU SELANGOR, May 11 — Pakatan Harapan's (PH) Kuala Kubu Baru (KKB) candidate Pang Sock Tao said tonight that she would immediately relocate to the constituency after the pact declared her victory.

Indicating her commitment to voters here, she said previously she had to reside in a temporary place during campaigning.

“I stayed here during the whole by-election and I’m currently looking for a house to live here,” she told the press here.

MORE TO COME

