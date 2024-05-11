KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) is yet to decide on its prime minister candidate, according to PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

The senior PAS leader said issue of selecting a prime minister candidate for the coalition for the 16th general election is yet to be discussed.

“Whether to maintain PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the prime minister candidate is yet to be discussed,” he reportedly told Sinar Harian yesterday.

He said the issue of a PN candidate did not arise as the 16th general election is yet to come.

“For now, we focus on our agenda to strengthen PN and the Kuala Kubu Baru by-election,” he said.

He said there was no need to stir up controversies over issues that are yet to be decided.

“All parties must have a prime minister candidate but PN will only make the decision when the time comes,” he said.

He said that previously, PN had agreed to the appointment of Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob from Umno for the country's interest at the time.