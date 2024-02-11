LAS VEGAS, Feb 11 — Taylor Swift’s plane touched down in Los Angeles yesterday after the pop megastar wrapped up her show in Tokyo, putting her in position to attend Sunday’s Super Bowl in Las Vegas, multiple news outlets reported.

She is expected to be on hand to cheer on her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Swift finished the Japan leg of her “The Eras Tour” with a sold-out concert in Tokyo and, thanks to favourable time zone changes, appears to have made it back to the US in plenty of time for the game.

It was unclear whether she would continue on to Las Vegas on Saturday or stay the night in Los Angeles, where she has a home, and make the one-hour flight into Las Vegas on Sunday morning.

The Super Bowl kicks off at 3.30pm (7.30am Monday Malaysian time).

The “Anti-Hero” singer will not be in the US for long. She is scheduled to head to Australia for seven sold-out concerts, starting in Melbourne on February 16.

Swift has attended 12 Chiefs games since she began dating Kelce last year, boosting the already sky-high NFL ratings. She figures to do the same if she is at Sunday’s game.

Last weekend she won the Grammy award for album of the year for an unprecedented fourth time, and Kelce has said he wants to hold up his end of the bargain and bring home some hardware of his own.

The defending champion Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in the 58th edition of the NFL’s title game at Allegiant Stadium. — Reuters