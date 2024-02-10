LOS ANGELES, Feb 10 — Frequent collaborators Denzel Washington and Spike Lee are reuniting to adapt a classic movie by legendary Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa, Apple announced Thursday.

Crime thriller High and Low will begin production in March, and will be the fifth film directed by Lee and starring Washington, after acclaimed hits such as Malcolm X.

No release date has yet been set for the new movie, which will be released in theaters by indie distributor A24, before streaming globally on Apple TV+.

The original High and Low, released in 1963, told the story of a wealthy businessman who believes his son has been kidnapped.

In a case of mistaken identity, it emerges that his chauffeur’s son has been kidnapped instead, leaving the businessman facing the dilemma of whether to still pay the ransom.

Kurosawa, widely regarded as one of the greatest and most influential filmmakers of all time, directed classics such as Rashomon and Seven Samurai.

His film Ikiru was recently adapted into English for 2022 Oscar-nominated drama Living — a film which transposed events from the original’s Japanese setting to 1950s London.

Apple did not provide any details on the setting for the new English-language reinterpretation, co-written by Lee.

Lee recently received an honorary Oscar for a film career including Do the Right Thing and She’s Gotta Have It, and won a competitive Oscar for writing BlacKkKlansman in 2019.

Washington has two Oscars, for Glory and Training Day, and was nominated for Lee’s Malcolm X.

The pair have also collaborated on Mo’ Better Blues, He Got Game and Inside Man. — AFP