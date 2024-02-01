KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — Concert organiser Star Planet has won a defamation suit against controversial rapper Namewee who accused the company of being the cause of his 2019 concert cancellation.

The court ruled that Namewee, or his real name Wee Meng Chee, must pay damages to the company and its managing director Datuk Alan Foo.

Namewee was also ordered to issue an apology via a video recording and publish an apology in the print media.

The court, however, found the company guilty for breach of contract and ordered them to compensate Namewee.

In a statement issued via its social media, the company said it would appeal against the court’s decision that it breached the contract.

“Our company has worked with hundreds of singers and artistes in the past 20 years and we have a happy working relationship. We deeply regret the litigation brought about by this cooperation, the trouble caused to all parties, and the impact on our company’s reputation,” it said.

Earlier, Namewee expressed his happiness that the court found Star Planet guilty for breach of contract.

“Thank you to the judiciary for giving us justice! After four years of waiting, it was finally confirmed that Star Planet and Datuk Alan breach the contract!” he shared in the post.

On him being found guilty of defaming Foo, Namewee said he would follow the court’s rulings to pay damages, make an apology video and to have his apologies printed in the print media.

“I will do all these, I will go and look for the money. The important thing is to reveal the behaviour of these people,” he said.

It was previously reported that Star Planet sued Namewee RM10 million for defaming them.

Namewee, however, said he made the comments when he was drunk so it was not wrong.