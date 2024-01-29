KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — Tamil actor Vijay is expected to make his foray into politics next month, shortly before India heads for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections between April and May.

According to Times of India, Vijay was unanimously elected as the president of a new political party by his All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam fan club office-bearers during a meeting in the actor’s office last week.

The political outfit is slated to be registered with the Election Commission within a month, the portal said.

Vijay, one of the leading South Indian stars, previously sparked speculations about his potential entry into politics through his criticisms on government policies in his films, such as Mersal (2017) and Sarkar (2018).

On January 27, South Indian superstar Rajinikanth also wished Vijay success for his political foray after denying rumours of a tiff between them.

“Both Vijay and I have mentioned that we only compete with ourselves, not each other.

“He is also entering politics now and has done a lot of good for society. I only wish the best for him,” Rajinikanth said during the audio launch of his upcoming film, Lal Salaam.

In Tamil Nadu, where film stars are revered as idols, actors generally enjoy prominence on the political stage too.

In 1977, veteran actor M.G.Ramachandran became the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and remained in power until his death in 1987.

Following his demise, the party was led by veteran actress J.Jayalalithaa, who won the 1991 state elections and became Tamil Nadu’s youngest chief minister.

Meanwhile, their political rival, screenplay writer M.Karunanidhi, went on to become the state’s longest-serving chief minister.

Other big stars that entered the political ring include Vijayakanth, who served as Tamil Nadu’s opposition leader from 2011 to 2016 and Kamal Haasan who launched his Makkal Needhi Maiam political party in February 2018.