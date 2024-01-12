KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — American actor Jeremy Renner has returned to acting after fully recovering from his near-fatal snow plough accident.

The 53-year-old was run over by his own snowplough on January 1, 2023 at his home in Reno Nevada, leading to severe injuries including 30 broken bones, a collapsed lung, and a pierced liver.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Renner shared a selfie on the set of the third season of Mayor of Kingstown, a crime thriller on Paramount+.

In the series Renner stars as Mike McLusky, a power broker who keeps the peace between street gangs, prisoners, guards, and the police in Kingstown, Michigan.

“Day one on set ... nervous today,” Renner wrote.

“Hope this works out that I can ACTUALLY pull this off for our production and more importantly the fans.”

An outpouring of support flooded the comments of the post from fans and fellow actors like Ming-Na Wen and Michelle Monahagan.

On January 2, Renner revealed that the ‘number one’ reason he survived his fatal accident was because of his 10-year-old daughter Ava.

“I asked her to ‘wait for me’ when I first saw her on January 14 as I arrived home,” Renner wrote on Instagram.

“As I got better, she got better, less afraid. There is simply no better motivator to recover than to heal your family and friends.”

Renner thanked everyone who gave him love and support in 2023, adding he ‘needed every ounce’ of goodwill and prayer.

He also shared a video for his song Wait from his upcoming EP Titanium set to be released on January 19 which will express his ‘journey of recovery’.