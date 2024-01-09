KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — American actress and singer Keke Palmer won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Host for a Game Show, making her the first black woman in history to be nominated or win in the category,

The 30-year-old also is the first woman in 15 years since 2009, to accomplish the feat, reported Deadline.

Palmer won the Emmy for NBC’s Password, an American television game show in which two teams, composed of a celebrity player and a contestant, attempt to convey mystery words to each other using only single-word clues, in order to win cash prizes.

She beat Jeopardy!’s hosts Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik, Family Feud’s Steve Harvey and Wheel of Fortune’s Pat Sajak.

“Wow. That is so exciting, thank you so much. I’m really just so thankful,” she said in her acceptance speech at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday.

“I’m almost speechless. I want to thank the people who allowed this to happen, thank you to Jimmy Fallon, thank you to NBC.”

Palmer, who was 13-years-old when she landed her breakthrough role in hit film Akeelah and the Bee, has won an Emmy before for Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series for Facebook Watch series Turnt Up With The Taylors in 2021.

