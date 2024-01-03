KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — Hong Kong's vocal powerhouse Frances Yip will be returning to perform here in May in conjunction with Mother's Day.

The 76-year-old singer, famous for Shanghai Beach, will perform at on May 12 at the Mega Star Arena.

This is the second time Yip performed in Malaysia with the most recent performance at the Arena of Stars, Resorts World Genting last July.

Tickets priced between RM188 and RM588 will be available from tomorrow, January 4 at noon here.

Those who buy the tickets between January 4 and 18 will enjoy a 10 percent early bird discount for the VIP, PS1 and PS2 categories.

For further details, click here.

In her illustrious 43 years career in the music industry, Yip has released over 80 albums, including songs in Cantonese, Chinese, Bahasa Malaysia, Indonesia, Spanish, Japanese and Tagalog.

Yip shot to fame in the 80s by performing the theme songs of TVB drama series including hits like Shanghai Beach, which is the theme song of famous Hong Kong drama The Bund.