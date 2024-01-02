KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 — K-Pop star IU has announced that she will be releasing a new album this year after a two-year hiatus,

The announcement by the 30-year-old was made on her YouTube channel where she shared she had been recording until dawn.

“I have to record the title track and another important song,” she was quoted by Allkpop, adding that she was moving from her previous practice of having only three letters for her song titles.

Her last studio album was Pieces which was released in December 2021.

Last year, she also held a solo concert at Jamsil Stadium, a first by a K-Pop female artist.

G-Dragon also announced he would be making a comeback, weeks after being cleared of drug allegations.

The 35-year-old, currently signed with Galaxy Corporation, also promised to establish a foundation for drug eradication and fulfill both his artistic and social responsibilities with his 2024 comeback.

Expectations are high as the last time G-Dragon released an album was in 2017 where he released a mini-album.

Legendary South Korean singer Cho Yong-pil, also known as King of Singers, is also said to be making a comeback this year.

To mark his 55th anniversary in the industry last year, Cho announced the release of his 20th studio album with 10 songs.

He released Road to Twenty-Prelude One in November and will be releasing Road to Twenty-Prelude Two in April this year for his 20th album project with a full album still yet to be released.

Fans are expecting Cho to release the album in the first half of this year.