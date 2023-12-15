KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — Hong Kong missed out on being a contender for next year’s Academy Awards after a panel member involved in the selection process accidentally chose his own film.

The city state had wanted to put forward A Light Never Goes Out for the 96th Academy Awards next year but the movie's actor Simon Yam, who also sits on the selection panel, had voted for the movie and it was against the process.

8 days reported that the film had to be internally voted by the The Federation Of Motion Film Producers of Hong Kong before it is submitted for the Oscars.

However, if a member of the panel voted for his own film, it would lead to a conflict of interest which was accidentally done by the 68-year-old Yam, who had since apologised for the blunder.

Advertisement

Yam said he personally likes the movie a lot.

“There are different rules for different places. I'm willing to apologise to all the crew and colleagues of A Light Never Goes Out. It's been tough on you,” Yam wrote, apologising to The Federation Of Motion Film Producers of Hong Kong for voting for his own movie.

“I'm so, so sorry. I'd like to say sorry to everyone who liked this movie as well.”

Advertisement

The Federation of Motion Film Producers of Hong Kong had since confirmed that they would not be submitting any movie as the number of votes received by the runner-up film was significantly lower.

Directed by Anastasia Tsang, A Light Never Goes Out stars Sylvia Chang as a widow who carries on her late husband, played by Yam, dream of making neon signs.