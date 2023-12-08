KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — Waltz your way into 2024 as the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) brings you an array of musical evenings between January and March.

The curtain-raiser for the year will be the New Year Concert on January 20, which will showcase evergreen works of Strauss such as Artist’s Life and Pizzicato Polka, alongside Grofe’s Mississippi Suite: Mardi Gras.

Helmed by MPO resident conductor Gerard Salonga, the concert promises an enchanting night as British-Australian organist Joseph Nolan renders the Jongen’s Symphonie Concertante with his majestic Klais pipe organ.

On January 27, Nolan will return to perform Saint-Saëns’ roof-raising Symphony No.3 with the MPO during The Father, the Queen and the King concert.

Advertisement

Led by Japanese conductor Junichi Hirokami, the concert will also include the elegant melodies of Haydn’s Symphony No.85, also known as “La Reine”.

Japanese conductor Junichi Hirokami will lead the ‘The Father, the Queen and the King’ concert on January 27. — Picture courtesy of Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra

Often hailed as the “Father of the Symphony”, La Reine was a favourite of Queen Marie Antoinette, the last French queen before the French Revolution.

Advertisement

On February 2 and 3, Salonga will lead the Cirque de la Symphonie visual concert, where a group of talented aerialists, acrobats, strongmen, jugglers and contortionists will deliver daring choreography.

A group of talented aerialists, acrobats, strongmen, jugglers and contortionists will deliver daring choreography during ‘The Cirque de la Symphonie’ visual concert on February 2 and 3. — Picture courtesy of Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra

He will also lead A Valentine’s Serenade concert on February 12, which will feature an amorous selection of songs and Broadway masterpieces from Wicked and Phantom of the Opera.

Vocalists Sean Ghazi and Ida Mariana are also expected to present romantic renditions during the show.

On March 2, traditional tunes of the land from kerocong and ghazal instruments will take centre stage during the Simfoni Budaya concert.

Helmed by Ahmad Muriz Che Rose, the concert will pair legendary singer Datuk Yusni Hamid with young artists Haziq Rosebi and Asmidar to perform all-time favourites like Sayang Di Sayang, Bisikan Hati, Penawar Rindu and Sri Mersing.

The shows will take place at Dewan Filharmonik Petronas, with ticket prices ranging between RM188 to RM548.

Bookings can be made through telephone at 03-23317007 or via email at [email protected].

For more information, visit http://www.mpo.com.my.