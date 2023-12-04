KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — Marvel Studios president Kevin Fiege has put to bed speculations of Robert Downey Jr. reprising his role as Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Feige reportedly told Vanity Fair that the studio has no plans of resurrecting Iron Man’s character after the superhero character sacrificed himself to defeat the supervillain Thanos in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

“We are going to keep that moment and not touch that moment again.

“We all worked very hard for many years to get to that, and we would never want to magically undo it in any way,” Feige was quoted as saying.

Downey Jr. made his Marvel debut through Iron Man in 2008 and went on to become a pivotal character in The Avengers film series.

He appeared in nine Marvel films over the course of 11 years, including three solo superhero movies.

Downey Jr. most recently played the role of former US government official Lewis Strauss in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

