KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — Drug charge investigations against actor Lee Sun-gyun and singer G-Dragon will be continued despite tests for both men returning negative.

A police spokesman said there are some details on the duo that needed to be investigated, Allkpop reported, without revealing the details.

“I think all possibilities are open until a conclusion is reached. There are some additional details that need to be investigated,” he said, referring to the possibility that both celebrities are not indicted.

He added that it was clear drugs were used in various circumstances hence it was not wise to send the cases to indictment just because drug tests carried on both men returned negative.

The spokesman claimed that there were cases where a detailed analysis result returned negative, but the circumstances of drug use were clearly revealed, and a guilty verdict was later handed down.

Response from police came as G-Dragon’s travelling ban was lifted after the K-pop star tested negative for narcotics on his nail and hair samples.

Police, however, had made a request to the Ministry of Justice to extend Lee Sun-gyun’s ban on leaving the country.

