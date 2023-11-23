KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — Blackpink’s Jennie has made history as the first female K-Pop singer to have 20.2 million monthly listeners on Spotify, surpassing the numbers of Blackpink as a group.

The achievement makes her the first female Korean solo artist to attain such heights on the streaming platform, further cementing her position as one of South Korea’s leading stars, reported Allkpop.

Fellow Blackpink member Lisa is the only other female K-Pop soloist in Spotify’s history to have crossed the 20-million monthly listener mark.

This significant accomplishment proves that their individual popularity and influence extends beyond the collective success of Blackpink.

Their dominance on YouTube is also evident as Jennie and Lisa near a billion views on YouTube with their respective current hits Solo and Money.

View count trends predict that this milestone will happen for Jennie first in early 2024 with Lisa reaching the figures by July 2024.

