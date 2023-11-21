KUALA LUMPUR, November 21 — Legendary rapper Snoop Dogg shocked the internet last Friday claiming that he would ‘give up smoke’.

Known for years as an ambassador for marijuana smoking in his music and interviews, many believed the post meant Snoop Dogg would quit smoking pot forever.

The rapper however revealed in a video yesterday that “quitting smoke” was part of a marketing campaign for a smokeless stove company Solo Stove.

“I have an announcement. I’m giving up smoke. I know what you’re thinking, ‘Snoop! Smoke is kinda your whole thing!’ But I’m done with it.” the Doggfather said in the advert.

“Done with the coughing and my clothes smelling all sticky icky. I’m going smokeless.”

The video ends with the rapper promoting the smokeless stove calling it ‘clever’ before chuckling to himself as he uses it to light a marshmallow on fire.

Online users took Snoop Dogg’s ‘finessing’ well, joking that the Gin and Juice rapper was probably paid a fortune for briefly giving up his entire brand image.

Snoop Dogg’s quitting smoke post fooled many online users into believing it was a serious announcement, with many commenters wishing him to take care of his health.

Other online users were not easily convinced and predicted that the announcement would tie in with a marketing campaign.

The rapper is known for being an ambassador for numerous brands just as well as he is for being a celebrity and a business mogul.