PETALING JAYA, Nov 17 — If you’re a fan of Tinariwen, here’s good news. The Grammy Award-winning world music band will be returning to Malaysia next month.

Presented by Pusaka and the Embassy of the Republic of France, the Tinariwen: Returns to Malaysia 2023 concert will take place on December 15 at JioSpace, PJ.

This is their second concert in Malaysia and is part of their Asian tour; other stopovers are India, Japan, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Thailand.

Tinariwen is a collective of Tuareg musicians from the Sahara Desert region of northern Mali. In 2012, their album Tassili won the Grammy Award for Best World Music Album

They are pioneers of a musical genre called ‘Assouf’, also known as the ‘Sahara Blues’, which blends ancient Tuareg melodies and rhythms with electric guitars and soaring vocals.

With a career spanning decades, Tinariwen continues to push boundaries and inspire audiences globally with their sound that combines traditional Tuareg music with modern influences.

Hailed as one of the most innovative bands in the world music scene, Tinariwen promises a night of mesmerising music that will transport audiences to the landscapes of the Sahara.

The concert will showcase songs from their latest album, Amatssou, which has garnered widespread acclaim for its deeply-felt lyrics and rhythmic melodies, as well as some of their well-known compositions.

There will also be an opening by the drummers of Chinna Rasa Urumee Melum Masana Kali and ethnic Borneo band Nading Rhapsody.

Tinariwen: Returns to Malaysia will be staged at 8.30pm on December 15 at JioSpace, PJ. Seats are assigned on a first-come first-served basis.

For more details, visit here.