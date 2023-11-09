KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — American R&B quartet, All-4-One will be performing at the Resorts World Genting on December 25.

The California-based Grammy winners, known for their hit singles I Swear, So Much in Love and I Can Love You Like That, will mesmerise fans with their iconic acapella-style vocals from 6pm.

The group comprising of Jamie Jones, Delious Kennedy, Alfred Nevarez, and Tony Borowiak released a total of seven albums that have sold over 20 million copies worldwide since 1993.

"All-4-One’s music continues to resonate with the masses with placements in worldwide music compilations, commercials, TV shows and major motion pictures," said Genting in a statement.

Tickets, priced between RM166 and RM756, are available now while tickets for Genting Rewards Members are priced from RM257.40.

The ticket prices include a RM4 processing fee.

For details, click here.

