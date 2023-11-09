KUALA LUMPUR, November 8 — Sabah is set to host its first ever Borneo Rock Festival 2023 (BRF2023).

Taking place on December 30 at the Likas Stadium in Kota Kinabalu, BRF2023 which aims to celebrate both popular and contemporary culture will be bringing in the finest local rockers to grace the stage.

This includes 'rock kapak' such as Wings and Search as well as iconic bands Butterfingers and A.C.A.B along with indie rock band Hujan as festival headliners.

BRF2023 which will have a total of 30 acts, including local homegrown talents such as A.M.E.F, Silversun, Suka Suki, Markaz79 and more.

Festival goers will get the chance to enjoy other activities at the festival which includes an outdoor cinema, buskers and automotives showcase as well as an arts and crafts exhibition.

Organiser Imika_Culture chairman Datuk Abdul Rahim Tahir, said that apart from entertaining festival goers, BRF2023 also aims to educate in the local arts and culture.

"Search and Wings are two huge bands that we felt would be ‘sinful’ if we don’t include them as headliners.

"We are also bringing in the one and only Butterfingers and the legendary A.C.A.B who have their own fan base here in Borneo.

"While Hujan is a well-established name, they also have a generation of loyal fans here,” he said in a statement.

Tickets for BRF2023 are on sale now with ticketing price starting at RM99 to RM300 while early bird tickets are being sold for RM79.

For more ticketing purchase click here or contact the hotline at +6011-1329 7822.