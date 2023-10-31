KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 — Director Datuk Yusof Haslam has denied any knowledge with regards to viral rumours that his director son Syamsul Yusof and actress wife Ira Kazar have allegedly divorced.

“I honestly don’t know anything about it,” said the renowned 69-year-old actor, director and film producer when asked to comment by Utusan Malaysia.

“He (Syamsul) hasn’t come home in a long time. I’d rather not say anything.”

He added that as a father, he only prays for what’s best for his children.

Mat Kilau: Kebangkitan Pahlawan director Syamsul and Ira were back in the spotlight yesterday after social media went abuzz with news that the couple, who were married in Thailand on January 6, had allegedly divorced.

Syamsul was previously married to actress Puteri Sarah Liyana from March 2014 until their divorce in June earlier this year.

Puteri Sarah stated in the past that she refused to be in a polygamous marriage.

