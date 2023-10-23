KUALA LUMPUR, October 23 — The producers of the upcoming reboot of Todd McFarlane’s anti-hero Spawn promise that their take will be 'a fresh and edgy superhero movie'.

The reboot is helmed by Blumhouse Productions who are known for horror flicks such as Paranormal Activity, The Purge, Insidious and Get Out.

Blumhouse founder Jason Blum during a press line at the recent New York Comic Con 2023 gave insight on the Spawn film development, according to Screen Rant.

He said that they will be incorporating their trademark horror into the film adding that it will be a superhero movie of their own.

“Yes, I’m going to bring the Blumhouse edge.

“It’s going to be edgy and original as compared to other superhero movies. It’s gonna definitely feel like the Blumhouse version of a superhero movie.”

Spawn is a comic book antihero from Image Comics which follows the crusade of Al Simmons, also known as Spawn — a human-turned-hellspawn with superhuman abilities.

The news of the reboot first came to light back in 2017 following a video announcement from Spawn creator Todd McFarlane on Facebook who said that he has sealed a deal with Blumhouse.

Actor Jamie Fox was reported set to take up the role of Al Simmons while Avengers’ star Jeremy Renner was previously reported to be nominated to take up the role of homicide detective and expert marksman Twitch in the upcoming reboot.

Spawn was adapted into a feature film by New Line with the film starring Michael Jai White in 1997.

The Spawn reboot is expected to hit the big screen in 2025.