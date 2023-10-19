KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — Indian singer Hariharan, widely hailed as the pioneer of Indian fusion music, will perform for the first time in Penang this December.

The Legend Hariharan will place at 7pm on December 16 at the Spice Arena in Penang.

The two-time National Award winner will be joined by his son and music composer, Akshay Hariharan, to give his fans an evening of musical delight.

Hariharan is also set to share the stage with Malaysian singer and actor Mugen Rao, who rose to fame after winning the Bigg Boss 3 (Tamil) reality show in 2019.

Other Indian musicians who will be entertaining the crowd in the concert include world-renowned pianist Stephen Devassy, playback singer and actor Teejay Arunasalam, young rising singers Sivaangi Krishnakumar and Srinisha Jayaseela and popular DJ couple Navz and Deepika Nikkam.

(From right) Mugen Rao and Hello Creative CEO Sujen Sivamani at ‘The Legend Hariharan’ ticketing launch event. — Picture courtesy of Hello Creative

Known for his melodies and ghazals, Hariharan ruled the Indian music industry in the 90s and the 2000s with soulful renditions like Vennilave Vennilave, Uyire and its Hindi version, Tu Hi Re, among others.

In 1996, he released the Colonial Cousins fusion album with singer-composer Leslie Lewis, and became the first Indian act to be featured on MTV Unplugged.

Throughout his 46-year career, Hariharan has rendered 500 Tamil songs, 200 Hindi songs and nearly 30 ghazal albums.

The Indian government presented the veteran singer with the prestigious Padma Shri award in 2004.

Tickets for the concert are available here.