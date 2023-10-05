KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — Witness an age-old Viking tale brought to life for the first time at klpac from October 27 to 29.

Forkbeard: A Viking Musical Odyssey will depict The Battle of Svolder, an epic naval battle between Viking leader Svend Tveskaeg (Forkbeard) and Olav Tryggvasson of Norway in 1000 AD.

Once sworn allies, the two warriors will have to face off in a war that is now a legendary tale in Nordic culture.

Audience members can expect captivating vocals, intense action and an enthralling drama about the throes of power.

Produced by Forkbeard’s descendant Nancy P. Jenster, the action-packed play will be choreographed by Aida Redza and immersed in the music of Dominic Lucien Luk.

Organised by Penang-based company Musical Youth Theatre Happening (Myth), the play is directed by Syrian refugee and theatre director-actor Karam Tabba.

The shows will be on October 27 and 28 at 8pm as well as October 28 and 29 at 3pm.

Tickets start from RM70 for group bookings, RM89 for regular tickets and RM120 for ‘Viking’ tickets.

For more details, visit here.