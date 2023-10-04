KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — Get ready to ‘drum up’ your senses at the Drum Up JB!, taking place on October 14.

A collaboration between KL-based Orang Orang Drum Theatre (OODT) and Johor’s JB Drums, Drum Up JB! was inspired by the multiple aspects of the Malaysian identity including diverse musical instruments of local cultures.

Since its first performance at the state-of-the-art Permaisuri Zarith Sofiah Opera House in Johor Baru earlier this year, the show has evolved with new ideas and improvements.

The Drum Up JB! is a 90-minute performance comprising two themes which are 24 Festive Drums and Laguku.

True to its name, 24 Festive Drums features 24 drums with each of them representing the festivals in the lunar calendar which have guided farmers in China for thousands of years.

The show's highlight is The Memories performance which was inspired by the history of Malaysian Chinese ancestors migrating southward in search of a way out, wishing to gain survival on foreign land.

Meanwhile the Laguku theme revolves around the values, cultures and experiences of Malaysians through music which features folk songs in different mother tongues.

The performance includes blends of vocal expression and physical movement with diverse music instruments from various cultures such as the aboriginal people of Malaysia (Kuling Tangan), Malay (Gendang and Kompang), Chinese (Shigu) and many more.

Drum Up JB! is one of the recipients of the Arts for All Seasons (ArtsFAS) grant programme courtesy of Yayasan Hasanah, in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance.

The grant has enabled them to add new theatrical elements to the performances including multimedia sensory designs and hi-tech lighting to enhance the show’s artistic visual and auditory.

The October 14 showcase at Permaisuri Zarith Sofiah Opera House offers two showtimes, 2pm and 8pm. It will be the second last show of the season at the opera house while the final show will take place on December 30.

There will be a post-show discussion with the creative team at 4pm on October 14. There will also be a Museum of 24 Festive Drums Guided Walk at 10.30am on October 15 and a 24 Festive Drums Workshop at 1.30pm on the same day.

The events will be conducted in English and Mandarin. All events are free, except for the drumming workshop which requires an entrance donation.

Tickets for Drum Up JB! are available here, with ticket prices from RM68 to RM145.

For more information, visit here,