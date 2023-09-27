KUALA LUMPUR, September 27 — Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film will not be showing in Malaysia, despite it set to premiere in over 100 countries worldwide.

The singer took to social media yesterday to announce the release of the film and a list of the countries set to screen

The tour isn’t the only thing we’re taking worldwide........ Been so excited to tell you all that The Eras Tour concert film is now officially coming to theaters WORLDWIDE on Oct 13! Tickets available now at https://t.co/Oyy6tFmfeV or on your local theaters website! ???? pic.twitter.com/rYJUpbHPJd — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) September 26, 2023

However, it seems that Malaysian fans will have to catch the film elsewhere as it was not included in the list of 100 countries set to screen the film documenting the American pop star's hugely successful Eras Tour The film on October 13..

Some of the Asian countries where the film will premiere include Singapore, Indonesia, South Korea, and Hong Kong among many others.

Sources from TGV and GSC Cinemas told Malay Mail, no local distributors have picked up Swift’s film yet, which is why it won’t be showing in Malaysian cinemas.

Local fans of Swift took to social media to express their disappointment.

Damn the Taylor Swift Era Tour the Movie is not available in Malaysia.Now i need to go to Singapore!!! Any Singaporean friend here, lets go together! pic.twitter.com/sewfpF9tEl — Stylo@mirul (@styloamirulz) September 26, 2023