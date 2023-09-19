KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 ― MYTV Broadcasting (MYTV) has launched a new nationwide campaign called “Why pay?”, to promote free-to-access TV and radio content to Malaysians.

The campaign serves as a pivotal turning point for MYTV, spotlighting unparalleled accessibility and connectivity for Malaysians to indulge in non-subscription, free-to-access local and international TV and radio content.

With a commitment to fostering a seamless entertainment experience, viewers can now access and enjoy a diverse array of content via MYTV's impressive channel line-up and radio stations ― all without any monthly charges or contract commitments.

The channels are accessible via the MYTV Mana-Mana website or mobile app.

MYTV chief operating officer Azlina Mohd Yusof said the company is on a mission to provide all Malaysian households with accessibility and connectivity to 17 local free-to-air TV and 14 local radio channels at home without the burden of monthly subscriptions and commitments.

“Alternatively, you may also watch and listen to your favourite channel on our free online streaming platform MYTV Mana-Mana, where you will also be able to watch Live TV, listen to radio or enjoy movies and content from our selection of on-demand content from national and international broadcasters.

“Why pay when you can get all these for free on the MYTV platform?”

Azlina also said MYTV’s platform creates new opportunities to broadcast high-quality creative content for video production and digital applications.

The campaign launch was recently held at Aeon Mall Shah Alam with the presence of Al-Bukhary Foundation special adviser Datuk Seri Abdul Aziz Shahar alongside other officials, industry leaders and content providers.

MYTV is responsible for the development and operation of Malaysia's Digital Terrestrial Television infrastructure and network facilities as part of the National Broadcasting Digitalisation Project.

The project aims to transform Malaysia's broadcasting landscape and bridge the digital divide by providing accessibility and equal access to all Malaysians.

The MYTV Mana-Mana platform enables the broadcaster's 6.3 million existing viewers and other Malaysians to freely access TV and radio channels, movies and their favourite on-demand content from anywhere at any time.