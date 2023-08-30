KUALA LUMPUR, August 30 — Legendary British pop singer Sir Cliff Richard will be releasing an orchestral album in celebration of his 65th year in the music industry.

The new album titled Cliff with Strings — My Kinda Life out this November 3, is a compilation of Richard’s greatest hits reimagined with orchestral arrangements.

According to Evening Standard, fans of the 82-year-old icon can expect some of his well known tracks in the album including Living Doll, We Don’t Talk Anymore and Summer Holiday.

"After 65 years in the business, it is really an emotional journey to listen back to some of my original vocals and hear just how young I was, and how my style changed over the years.

"These tracks mean a lot to me and they are so refreshed with the orchestral arrangements,” Richard said.

Another highlight from the upcoming album is definitely the live version of his famous 1980’s song Suddenly featuring the late Grease’s star, Olivia Newton-John.

“The most emotional track on the album for me is Suddenly with my dear friend Olivia Newton-John.

“We recorded this version together live for my 75th birthday in 2015 and it always strikes me how well our voices sounded together, and the crystal gentility that Olivia always managed to exude.

“I’m glad I was able to highlight this great performance again,” he said.

Newton-John passed away in August 2022 at age 73 after a 30-year battle with breast cancer.

The song was originally recorded by Richard and Newton-John back in the 1980 as part of the soundtrack for the film Xanadu.

The orchestral arrangements for Richard’s upcoming album is helmed by German composer, Chris Walden.