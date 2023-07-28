KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — Two-time Grammy winning rock band Muse have removed a song from the setlist for their upcoming Will of the People concert in KL.

This is to ensure their set is in compliance with the local guidelines following the controversial actions of UK band The 1975 at Good Vibes Festival 2023 which led to the cancellation of the remaining two days of the three-day event.

Local organiser, Hello Universe’s CEO Adam Ashraf told Rojak Daily that Muse’s management had gotten in touch with them just after The 1975’s incident.

“They called us shortly after the incident went global.

“After discussions, they decided to pull one song out of the setlist due to the title of the song.

“It’s nice to know they’re eager to entertain while also respecting the guidelines,” he said.

In the interview, Adam also admitted that he and his partner were in complete shock and were worried for the Muse concert following The 1975’s kerfuffle.

He shared that authorities however had reassured him that the concert will proceed as planned as long as the band behaves appropriately.

The band and their families were spotted in Langkawi for a short vacation prior to their concert this Saturday.

Muse will be rocking out to fans at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium this July 29, with the date being the band’s only Asia stop for their Will of the People Tour.

Tickets for the concert are still available, for more information please click here.