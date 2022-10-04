Amir says that extra funds raised will go towards film merchandise that will be distributed for free. — File picture by Yusof Mat Isa.

PETALING JAYA, Oct 4 — Local filmmakers Kuman Pictures has reached its crowdfunding goal to make its new horror film Pendatang with just two days to spare.

The project managed to exceed its initial target of RM328,614 by two per cent, raising a total of RM335,981 through its campaign on crowdfunding platform Indiegogo.

[LINK: Kuman Pictures announcement tweet - https://twitter.com/KumanPictures/status/1577195237507678212 ]

Kuman Pictures founder Amir Muhammad said the crowdfunding campaign had been "touch and go” since it kicked off on Aug 8.

"We were still at 49 per cent (of the full sum required) just last week

"But more people have been making their pledges over the last five days - maybe Malaysians just tend to be last minute with things.

"We’re surprised to raise more than we asked for, but also very grateful for it,” he told Malay Mail today .(Oct 4)

Touted as Malaysia’s first fully crowdfunded film, Pendatang is a dystopian thriller set in a racially segregated country.

The movie’s screenplay was written by Lim Boon Siang, and is set to be directed by Ng Ken Kin.

Amir, who is also the co-producer of the film, said the crowdfunding campaign is set to officially close in two days.

"As I’ve mentioned before, this film is not a commercial enterprise, so any extra funds raised will go towards making merchandise that we’ll hand out as giveaways or contest prizes,” he added.

Previously, Amir said that Pendatang would be streamed on YouTube for free.

The movie is expected to be released in August 2023, with production scheduled to begin in the first quarter of next year.