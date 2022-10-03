'Smile' tells the disturbing tale of a therapist (Sosie Bacon, daughter of actors Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick) whose grasp on reality begins to slip after she witnesses a shocking and gruesome event involving a patient. — Picture via Facebook

LOS ANGELES, Oct 3 — New psychological horror film Smile has Paramount executives beaming after topping the North American box office with an estimated US$22 million (RM102 million) in weekend ticket sales, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday.

The film is the disturbing tale of a therapist (Sosie Bacon, daughter of actors Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick) whose grasp on reality begins to slip after she witnesses a shocking and gruesome event involving a patient.

“This is an excellent opening, the kind that launches a new horror series,” said analyst David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research. Such horror films, he noted, tend to have low budgets but loyal audiences — two things studios love.

Indeed, another psychological horror film, Warner Bros.’ Don’t Worry Darling, placed second for the Friday-through-Sunday period, pulling in US$7.3 million.

With Olivia Wilde acting and directing a cast that includes Florence Pugh, Chris Pine and pop icon Harry Styles, the film was last weekend’s Number One.

In third, also down one spot, was Sony’s history-inspired The Woman King, at US$7 million. Oscar winner Viola Davis stars as the leader of an all-female army of African warriors.

Fourth place went to Universal’s new release Bros, at US$4.8 million. Gross said reviews for the movie — a rare gay romantic comedy from a major Hollywood studio — were “outstanding” thanks to its “knowing and relatable” humor. Billy Eichner co-wrote and stars in the film.

And in fifth was the re-release of 20th Century’s 2009 blockbuster Avatar, at US$4.7 million. The studio is hoping the original will help build interest in a high-budget (US$250 million) sequel due in December, Avatar: The Way of Water.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

Ponniyin Selvan: Part One (US$4.1 million)

Barbarian (US$2.8 million)

Bullet Train (US$1.4 million)

DC League of Super-Pets (US$1.3 million)

Top Gun: Maverick (US$1.2 million) — AFP